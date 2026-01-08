Aurora, Illinois Animal Care and Control sets record rate for animal transfers

The City of Aurora, Illinois, is touting a howling success.

The Aurora Animal Care and Control Division said it set a record transfer rate in 2025, helping 630 pets find permanent homes in a partnership with the Aurora Animal Rescue Network.

This was an increase of 90 over the total for 2024, and nearly twice as much as 2021.

"We are very thankful for our rescue partners, as they've helped save lives here in Aurora," Animal Control Manager Kameron DeBoer said in a news release. "We are looking forward to building off this momentum in 2026, ensuring that more animals are able to find forever homes."

The transfers have bolstered the Animal Care and Control Division's mission to free up kennel space, reduce animal stress, and get more cats and dogs to be adopted throughout the area.

Staff said they look forward to building on the momentum in 2026.