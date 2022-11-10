Watch CBS News
Aurora hosting free resource fair for people with disabilities

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A free resource fair for people with disabilities is happening in the western suburbs.

The City of Aurora will host the 2022 Disabilities Family Resource Fair from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 40 service providers and partners will have all sorts of information on housing, transportation, behavioral health, and more.

You can find it at the Prisco Center on West Illinois Avenue.

