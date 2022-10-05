Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival raises $102,000 for scholarships for Latino college students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora raises $102,000 for college-bound Latino students
Aurora raises $102,000 for college-bound Latino students 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival returned last month, and raised $102,000 in scholarships for college-bound Latino students in Aurora.

The big check was presented at Tuesday night's Aurora City Council meeting.

The money was raised at this year's Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival, which broke attendance records with nearly 14,000 participants celebrating the city's Mexican culture.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.