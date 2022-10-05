Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival raises $102,000 for scholarships for Latino college students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival returned last month, and raised $102,000 in scholarships for college-bound Latino students in Aurora.

The big check was presented at Tuesday night's Aurora City Council meeting.

The money was raised at this year's Aurora Fiestas Patrias Festival, which broke attendance records with nearly 14,000 participants celebrating the city's Mexican culture.