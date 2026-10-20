Man charged after reported burglary leads to illegal drug bust in Aurora, Illinois

A man has been charged after police said they have seized illegal drugs and cash while responding to a burglary in Aurora last week.

Mickey Stewart Jr., 33, of Aurora, was charged with two felony counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, one count of possessing a controlled substance, two counts of manufacturing or delivering cannabis, three counts of possessing cannabis and one count of possessing a controlled substance.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a reported burglary in progress. Police said that witnesses spotted two people entering a residence and leaving with multiple bags and then fled in a vehicle.

The officers noticed forced entry and conducted a sweep of the residence — resulting in the discovery of a large bag containing suspected cannabis and numerous pills that was in plain view.

Investigators with the department's Special Operations Group obtained a search warrant to further investigate the suspected illegal drug activity, police said.

During the investigation, it was alleged that Stewart, who is a resident, returned to the property and was later taken into custody for obstructing a peace officer.

The department said that officers also recovered suspected controlled substances from him.

Investigators during the search recovered approximately 1,066.49 grams of suspected cannabis, 28.05 grams of suspected cocaine, 15.51 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4.27 grams of suspected MDMA known as Ecstasy, 4,886 suspected amphetamine pills known as Adderall, 76.25 suspected alprazolam pills known as Xanax, 266.5 assorted pills and $2,624 in U.S. currency. Digital scales and packaging materials were also seized.

Aurora Police Department

Stewart remains in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center. He is due back in court on Thursday, Oct. 22.