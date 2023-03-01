New women's lounge in Aurora City Hall opening Wednesday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- March is Women's History Month, and starting today, women who work for Aurora's City Hall will have a space of their own.

The space will be known as the "Power Lounge" where staff can take a break from the demands of the day.

The room features recliners, motivational books, a private room for women to breastfeed, and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for today at noon.