Watch CBS News
Local News

New women's lounge in Aurora City Hall opening Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora City Hall opening new women's lounge Wednesday
Aurora City Hall opening new women's lounge Wednesday 00:22

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- March is Women's History Month, and starting today, women who work for Aurora's City Hall will have a space of their own.

The space will be known as the "Power Lounge" where staff can take a break from the demands of the day.

The room features recliners, motivational books, a private room for women to breastfeed, and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for today at noon. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.