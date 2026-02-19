Cyclist critically injured after being hit by car in Aurora, Illinois
A woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.
Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Walcott Street.
The woman was headed east on the nearby bike path and was hit by a car while crossing Montgomery Road.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Thursday evening.