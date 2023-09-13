Watch CBS News
Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2023 Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award winners were revealed on Tuesday.

One is the completed rehab of what ultimately became the Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent were there for the big grand opening that turned a vacant 100-year-old terra cotta building on West 79th into a community center.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:00 PM

