Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2023 Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award winners were revealed on Tuesday.

One is the completed rehab of what ultimately became the Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent were there for the big grand opening that turned a vacant 100-year-old terra cotta building on West 79th into a community center.

Landmarks Illinois is excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards! Keep up with our posts to see the winning projects leading up to celebrating them on Oct. 27th. Register to attend! https://t.co/4fhjbb78aH pic.twitter.com/DG7BZAljCB — Landmarks Illinois (@landmarksill) September 12, 2023