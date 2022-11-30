Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards

Man wounded after being shot during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet.

When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.