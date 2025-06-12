Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of family member in Gurnee

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A teenager was charged with attempted murder in shooting that left a family member injured in north suburban Gurnee on Wednesday. 

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 34000 block of Route 21 around 8:35 p.m. and found a 61-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

Lake County investigators determined the victim was inside his bedroom, on the his phone, when he was shot by the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Francis Lodesky. 

Lake County officials confirmed the victim is a family member of the alleged shooter. 

Lodesky has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held at the Lake County Jail. 

"Based on information gathered thus far, the shooting appears to be unprovoked and Lodesky had the desire to kill someone," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. 

Lodesky is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Thursday morning. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.