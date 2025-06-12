Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of family member in Gurnee

A teenager was charged with attempted murder in shooting that left a family member injured in north suburban Gurnee on Wednesday.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 34000 block of Route 21 around 8:35 p.m. and found a 61-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Lake County investigators determined the victim was inside his bedroom, on the his phone, when he was shot by the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Francis Lodesky.

Lake County officials confirmed the victim is a family member of the alleged shooter.

Lodesky has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held at the Lake County Jail.

"Based on information gathered thus far, the shooting appears to be unprovoked and Lodesky had the desire to kill someone," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lodesky is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Thursday morning.