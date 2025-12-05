Man accused of hitting Cook County Fugitive Task Force member with car

A man was charged with attempted murder after police said he hit a member of the Cook County Fugitive Task Force with his car.

According to Chicago police, Antwan Ford, 27, of Ford Heights, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of attempted murder, aggravated battery of an officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said on Tuesday, Ford hit a member of the Cook County Fugitive Task Force with his car as the task force tried to arrest him in the 2500 block of East 74th Street.

Police said Ford was arrested on Wednesday in Vernon Hills, Illinois, in the 900 block of North Lakeview Parkway just before 9:30 p.m.

No further details were released on the initial circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Ford is expected in court on Friday for a detention hearing.