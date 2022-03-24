Watch CBS News

AT&T hiring for 1,200 jobs in the Midwest, including more than 250 in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- AT&T is hiring for more than 1,200 jobs in the Midwest, including more than 250 openings in the Chicago area.

Job openings include customer service representatives; in-store and in-home sales positions; installation and premises technicians; technical, retail, and sales management; and more.

AT&T said the jobs offer competitive salary and benefits, including medical and dental coverage, 401(k) plans, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off. Many of the openings also offer a $3,000 signing bonus.

Job seekers can apply online at att.jobs and enter Chicago in the search location.

