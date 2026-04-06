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ATM stolen in crash-and-grab burglary at Uptown Chicago gas station

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Thieves stole an ATM in a crash-and-grab burglary at a BP gas station in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Monday.

At 3:49 a.m., three burglars crashed a Jeep Cherokee into the retail store at the BP station at 755 W. Lawrence Ave., at the intersection with Marine Drive just off DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the burglars stole an ATM after crashing their way inside.

They then entered a black sport-utility vehicle and left the Jeep at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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