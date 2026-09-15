ATM stolen during crash-and-grab burglary at Avondale gas station

An ATM was stolen during a crash-and-grab burglary at a gas station in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Burglars targeted a BP gas station in the 3200 block of West Addison Street around 2:20 a.m.

Video from the scene shows an SUV left behind at the scene near a broken window and smashed bricks.

Chicago police confirmed burglars got away with an ATM.

An ATM was also stolen from a laundromat less than two miles away.