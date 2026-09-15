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ATM stolen during crash-and-grab burglary at Avondale gas station

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An ATM was stolen during a crash-and-grab burglary at a gas station in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Burglars targeted a BP gas station in the 3200 block of West Addison Street around 2:20 a.m.

Video from the scene shows an SUV left behind at the scene near a broken window and smashed bricks. 

Chicago police confirmed burglars got away with an ATM. 

An ATM was also stolen from a laundromat less than two miles away. 

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