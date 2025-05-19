ATM stolen from business on Chicago's Southwest Side

A burglar stole an ATM from a business in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police said someone broke the front door of the business in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue and removed an ATM. Video from the scene shows the front door of the business boarded up.

Employees told CBS News Chicago multiple people broke in and then drove off in an SUV. It is not clear if the employees were working inside the store at the time of the burglary.

Police do not have anyone in custody. More information was not immediately available.