ATM stolen from business on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A burglar stole an ATM from a business in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Chicago police said someone broke the front door of the business in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue and removed an ATM. Video from the scene shows the front door of the business boarded up. 

snapshot-2025-05-19t083714-170.jpg

Employees told CBS News Chicago multiple people broke in and then drove off in an SUV. It is not clear if the employees were working inside the store at the time of the burglary. 

Police do not have anyone in custody. More information was not immediately available. 

