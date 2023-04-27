High school athletes donate more than 1,000 books, build mini library at Dulles Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before last year, Dulles Elementary in West Woodlawn didn't have its own library.

In October, local high school athletes volunteered to collect more than 1,000 books and built mini libraries in the school's classroom.

Their donation made a huge impact.

Over the past month, Dulles students collectively logged more than 451 hours of reading outside of school. Two classes even won a "Rush to Read "contest.

For their efforts, they'll be rewarded with a pizza party.