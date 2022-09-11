At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.

Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.