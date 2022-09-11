Watch CBS News
Local News

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting reported at Phillips Park at Aurora
Shooting reported at Phillips Park at Aurora 00:26

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.

Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 10:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.