At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.
Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.
A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.
Police asked the public to avoid the area.
The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
