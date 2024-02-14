Watch CBS News
At least 3 Chicago restaurants targeted by robbers overnight

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers targeted three Chicago restaurants overnight. 

In the most recent incident just before midnight, two men with handguns entered the restaurant, Ken Kee in the 2100 block of South China Place, and demanded money from both the cashier and customers. 

Around 10 p.m., robbers targeted a Subway restaurant, in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale. Police said this robbery involved three men with handguns who demanded money from a store employee. 

Around 9:30 p.m., another Subway restaurant was robbed in the 3200 block of West Diversey Parkway Logan Square. Police said three men with handguns ran into the store and demanded money from an employee before taking off. 

Police said no injuries were reported during the robberies. 

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 5:34 AM CST

