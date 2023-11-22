Watch CBS News
At least 2 armed robberies reported on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two armed robberies were reported in Lakeview and Logan Square early Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police said around 2:30 a.m., a silver Kia pulled up to people walking on the sidewalk. Three to five men got out with guns - and stole from the people at Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street and then at Sacramento Avenue near Fullerton Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the suspects.

