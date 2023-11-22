At least 2 armed robberies reported on Chicago's North, Northwest sides
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two armed robberies were reported in Lakeview and Logan Square early Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said around 2:30 a.m., a silver Kia pulled up to people walking on the sidewalk. Three to five men got out with guns - and stole from the people at Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street and then at Sacramento Avenue near Fullerton Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for the suspects.
