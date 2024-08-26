Family of Chicago assistant principal reissues calls for criminal charges in his shooting death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of an assistant principal shot to death in a Loop condo building last year renewed calls Monday for criminal charges against his shooter.

Abnerd Joseph, 32, was an assistant principal at Chicago's Intrinsic School. He was shot and killed in his own condo building, The Legacy at Millennium Park at 60 E. Monroe St., on Sept. 14 of last year.

"Three hundred and forty-seven days ago, my brother, Abnerd, was shot and killed," said Joseph's sister, Jeanna Kelley. "As a family, one word has taken over our thoughts for all that time—why?"

Joseph's family said he was suffering an emotional crisis, and a neighbor with a concealed carry license took matters into his own hands and shot and killed Joseph.

The family said police told them the neighbor who shot Joseph seven times was acting in self-defense. Police sources told CBS News Chicago that Joseph was seen pounding on the doors of his building and was asked to stop before shots were fired.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody, but was released without charges.

Joseph's family said he had ADHD and had just switched to a new medication before his death. They also said he was unarmed at the time.

Joseph's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit last May. The lawsuit alleges that building management firm Sudler Property Management, real estate company Avison Young Chicago, development corporation Mesa Development, and the neighbor who pulled the trigger were all negligent in their response to Joseph's mental health emergency.