Where to get ashes on-the-go in Chicago for Ash Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can get ashes on the go throughout the city. Here's what you need to know.

From 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., St. Ignatius College Prep will offer drive-by ashes.

Ashes will be distributed on the sidewalk in front of the school at 1076 West Roosevelt. You can walk up or pull up.

You can also receive ashes at CTA stops and airports. Below is a full list provided by the Archdiocese of Chicago:

Old St. Patrick's Church (West Loop)

8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Great Hall in Union Station, 255 S. Canal St., Chicago

8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Morgan 'L' stop (Green/Pink line station), 958 W. Lake St., Chicago

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Great Hall in Union Station

St. Paul Church, St. Pius V Church, and St. Procopius – Providence of God Church (Pilsen)

7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: 18th Street 'L' stop (Pink line station), 1710 W. 18th St., Chicago

7 a.m.- 9 a.m.: Damen 'L' stop (Pink line station), 2010 S. Damen Ave., Chicago

5 a.m.- 7 p.m.: 18th Street 'L' stop (Pink line station)

5 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Damen 'L' stop (Pink line station)

Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish, St. John Berchmans Church worship site (Logan Square)

5 p.m. at the Logan Square 'L' stop (Blue Line station), West Logan Boulevard and North Milwaukee Avenue location.

The Chicago Airports Catholic Chaplaincy, located at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, will offer ashes at Masses and liturgical services throughout the day:

O'Hare Airport Chapel information:

Mass schedule: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Liturgical services schedule: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Ashes will only be distributed during Masses or liturgical services.

O'Hare Airport Chapel is located in Terminal 2 - Mezzanine Level (Outside Security)

Midway International Airport Information:

Mass schedule: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Liturgical services schedule: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Ashes will only be distributed during Masses or liturgical services.

Midway Airport Chapel is located in Concourse C – Mezzanine Level (Inside Security)