Here's where you can get ashes for Ash Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can get ashes on the go throughout the city. Here's what you need to know.

 Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of preparation leading up to Easter Sunday. In the Christian religion, it's a day when many of the faithful will receive ashes, in the form of a cross drawn on their foreheads.

St. Ignatius College Prep will provide drive up ashes from 7:15 a.m. until 8 a.m. at Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue, on the Near West Side.

Old St. Patrick's Church will be offering ashes in the church building as well as at Union Station from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

February 22, 2023

