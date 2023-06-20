Watch CBS News
Local News

67-year-old man shot in Ashburn

By Cory McIntyre

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 67-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in Ashburn.  

Police say just before 9 a.m., he was sitting inside his vehicle, in the 2500 block of 77th street, when two men walked up and opened fire.  

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. 

Police are still investigating and searching for the suspects. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.