67-year-old man shot in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 67-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in Ashburn.

Police say just before 9 a.m., he was sitting inside his vehicle, in the 2500 block of 77th street, when two men walked up and opened fire.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and searching for the suspects.