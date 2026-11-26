Local artist Alicia Gomez grew up playing and watching sports in Chicago.

She started painting when she was a junior in high school, and combined her love for both in 2020 by painting Michael Jordan after watching "The Last Dance."

Now, she uses social media to showcase her work and never imagined one of her customers would be QB1.

"Whatever you're trying to paint, you have to work really fast because the paint will dry so I literally paint with 4-5 brushes in my hand."

Alicia Gomez' art comes to life right in her home studio.

She never thought she'd be a full-time artist, pivoting career paths after getting laid off from her architecture job.

She was working in the restaurant industry and doing art fairs on the weekends when she found another way to showcase her work.

"I kid you not, I told the customers that came into my booth I wasn't going to do it anymore, like my sports art stuff. Then I found out Toews was doing autographs, and I was like, wait, he's like my all-time favorite player on the Blackhawks."

She's painted and posted her interactions with athletes ever since, but things started taking off after meeting Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

"He said my painting was crazy and that was my first viral video on my Instagram. The Bears commented on my post, which was really cool. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have like the teams commenting on my stuff.'" —

One Bears player did more than comment. Quarterback Caleb Williams bought a painting of him at a Cubs game.

"It said ayeeecaleb, his username. It's literally him, and he wants to buy the painting, and I sent him the link, and he bought it right away. It was the day before my birthday. That was the craziest day of my life"

Bulls players Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis commented on what's now Caleb's painting.

They were all there supporting center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, which was a special moment for the city that Gomez captured in her own way.

"I've never seen Chicago players from other teams come together to support their other friend playing at a game I've never seen it and that's why I was like this is so iconic."

Caleb's purchase of the painting was extra meaningful because it happened the same week Gomez made the decision to change her life and take a chance by going all in on social media.

"That was the first time a pro athlete I painted bought the painting, and you know I haven't made that much with my art, and that just changed everything. I just got so many new followers. Sold out of my prints of that painting."

Gomez is mostly self-taught and chooses what she paints through her experiences as a Chicago sports fan.

Her passion shows through her timely work, having already done paintings of new defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and head coach Ben Johnson.

"If it's like a 24x30 painting, it takes me like a few days, maybe like three, four days. Just to see their reactions and see how they appreciate it, that's what makes me continue to do it."

An artist with an architecture degree, building a business that's just getting started.

The painting is now in caleb's possession

Gomez recently dropped it off to his team and posted a video about it, which the NFL's official account reposted.