Art Institute of Chicago returning 12-century sculpture to Nepal after finding it was stolen

The Art Institute of Chicago announced Monday that it is returning a 12th-century sculpture to Nepal.

The museum said it learned that the sculpture, "Buddha Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda," was stolen from that country. The discovery was made as part of ongoing research by the Art Institute into the provenance of its collections.

The sculpture depicts what the Art Institute called "a powerful story of divine intervention and protection," in which the serpent king Muchalinda rises to create a protective cave around the Buddha during a sudden and severe storm. This allowed the Buddha to remain in deep meditation.

Buddha Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute has had the sculpture on regular view in its galleries since 1997, and has featured it in landmark exhibitions.

But the Art Institute and the Government of Nepal, working together, agreed that the sculpture had been stolen from the Guita Bahi in the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal.

"This sacred sculpture is a carrier of stories, traditions, and values that have shaped Nepal's religious, spiritual, and cultural identity for centuries. Its return strengthens the bond between heritage and community, ensuring future generations can connect with their history," Sharad Raj Aran, Chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Nepal, said in a news release. "We deeply appreciate the collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago in making this repatriation possible, and we look forward to building on this partnership through continued dialogue and future collaboration in the areas of cultural preservation, research, and exchange."

The museum is now working with the Nepalese Embassy in Washington, D.C. to return the sculpture.