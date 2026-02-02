Arson detectives investigate apartment fire in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Chicago police Arson Section detectives said Monday morning that an apartment fire in the South Side's Chatham neighborhood may have been intentionally set.

The fire broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in an apartment building in the 8000 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

Firefighters were seen braving frigid temperatures as they battled the flames.

Two men were inside an apartment when the fire started, police said. Everyone made it out safely, and police said there were no injuries or displacements.