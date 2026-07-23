Arson behind Des Plaines condo explosion and fire that injured 15 in May, investigators say

An explosion and fire at a Des Plaines condo building that injured 15 people in May was caused by arson, investigators said Thursday.

Just before 1 a.m. on May 6, firefighters were called to an explosion and fire at a three-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Hardin Avenue. Heavy flames and smoke impeded rescue efforts as emergency responders worked to rescue people from their balconies.

Officials said 15 people were injured in the incident, with eight taken to hospitals and three of those in critical condition at the time, all adults. Seven people were tended to at the scene and declined further medical attention.

Two months later, Des Plaines fire and police officials said their investigation has determined the incident was caused by arson. An 11 a.m. news conference has been scheduled to announce their findings and share information about a person of interest. No further details were immediately available.