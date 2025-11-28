Man charged with arson, accused of starting Beach Park house fire on Thanksgiving

A man in Beach Park was charged with arson after he was accused of setting his house on fire after a family argument on Thanksgiving.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Erik J. Crump, 21, was charged with felony aggravated and residential arson.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a calls for a domestic dispute at a home in the 40100 block of North Lone Oak Road. Deputies said family members were upset with Crump for "antagonizing and arguing with others in the home."

Later that night, around 8:40 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the same residence for reports of a house fire. Deputies saw Crump with a knife standing on the other side of the roadway before fleeing.

Sheriff's deputies tracked Crump's location to a storage facility in the 39400 block of North Lewis Avenue.



Investigators found that after the earlier argument, Crump was kicked out of his home by family members. After Crump left, investigators said the family reported smoke filling the house.



"Detectives concluded that Crump used an accelerant to set his room on fire before fleeing the residence again," Lake County officials said.



The home sustained major damage in the fire.



Crump is expected in court on Friday morning.