Lollapalooza-goers prepared for rain on first day of Chicago music festival

Lollapalooza-goers prepared for rain on first day of Chicago music festival

Lollapalooza-goers prepared for rain on first day of Chicago music festival

CHICAGO (CBS) – Huge crowds filled Grant Park on Thursday to see their favorite artists hit the Lollapalooza stage, but the weather threatened to start the weekend on a sour note.

CBS News Chicago meteorologists predicted storms Thursday night and into Friday.

Festival attendees said they were there for the music and whatever else may come, but with rain having hit some big recent events in Chicago, many came prepared.

Still, for so many of the fans out in Grant Park on Thursday, their outfit was a top priority, particularly the Chappell Roan fans who were dressed in rosy cowboy attire, a nod to their Midwest princess in her song "Pink Pony Club."

But incorporated into the outfits were some tucked-away ponchos and some fans for the humid heat.

"We have ponchos," said Devan Weinstein, a festival attendee from Wilmette. "They are neon green, so it might cancel out the pink a little bit, but like we're prepared to be in the rain."

Avery Hewitt, who traveled from Alberta, Canada, said they didn't know umbrellas weren't allowed inside the festival, so a poncho would have to do.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," Hewitt said. "I don't mind rain. Rain is rain. It's just water."

Margaret Nicholes, who was visiting from Indiana, said, "I mean, I am down for a rain show. Like, we can play in it!"

Festival organizers were prepared if the weather turned for the worst with a plan to move crowds into several underground parking lots.