Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday for arraignment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Highland Park parade shooting suspect will face a judge Wednesday.

He has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 felony counts including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The suspect is expected to appear in person for an arraignment. This hearing will include the judge reading the formal charges against the suspect and will end with the defendant entering a plea.

This hearing will be open to the public and the mayor has said seating will be extremely limited.

The suspect is being held without bond and is set to appear here in court at 11 oclock this morning.

The accused shooter, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder just days after the shooting, has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder. This includes three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

Those who were killed in the attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the shooting showed the gunman using a fire escape ladder to access the roof of a building at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park, and then fleeing down an alley behind that building after the shooting, where he dropped the rifle he'd used, and then wrapped in a cloth before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not determined a specific motive for the attack, but Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force has said the shooter "had some type of affinity toward the number 4 and 7, and inverse with 7/4," a suggestion the attack might have been specifically timed for July 4.

Police also have said, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting in Highland Park, the gunman drove to Wisconsin, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison" after coming across a celebration there, but did not carry out a second attack.

He was later arrested in Lake Forest, following a chase from North Chicago. When he was questioned by police, the accused shooter provided a voluntary statement confessing to his actions, saying he looked down the sights of the rifle, aimed, and opened fire at people across the street from the rooftop during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

The accused shooter is being held without bond.