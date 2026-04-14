Aroma Park resident still waiting for repairs more than a month after devastating EF-3 tornado

It's been just over a month since an EF-3 tornado touched down in parts of Kankakee County, leaving at least 30 homes leveled and hundreds more damaged.

Since then, residents there have been waiting for repairs and rebuilding as they're expecting more rain on Tuesday night.

Since the tornado, roofs have been tarped and broken windows boarded up – but for some, progress has been too slow.

"We're still waiting for them to come along and finish cleaning up," said Mike Satterfield.

He is still waiting for the county to pick up debris.

"Everything has to be replaced, so we're just waiting on them," he said.

He is also still waiting on his insurance claim.

"It's been five weeks today since the tornado, and we're still waiting on the insurance company. They'd offered us about a third or a fourth of what the actual damage is," he said.

Satterfield is a guy who's used to waiting.

"I spent 20 years in the Army. Hurry up and wait," he said.

However, he and his wife, Vickie, are tired of being stuck in limbo more than a month after the tornado.

"Went in the bathroom, in the interior bathroom with no windows, and just held the door shut," Satterfield said.

The tornado tore apart homes, splintered trees, and rocketed loose limbs into the Satterfield's house.

"I was standing in the kitchen by the window when the tree came through it," he said.

Branches pierced the roof over their living room and their bedroom.

"It's livable, but it's not the best," he said.

Forced from their home for nine days, they've weathered new storms since they've been back.

"Sometimes, when the winds start blowing like that, you get a little nervous," he said

Their home needs lots of work. As bad as it is in their own backyard, the view is worse for their neighbors.

"It's just devastation, but we're thankful that we're here," he said.

Somehow safe and unharmed, like the windchimes still hanging from their house.

"And it didn't even move during the storm," Staterfield said. "Our little good luck charm. That's what we're calling it."

Luck is just what they need as they hurry up and wait to recover.

Late last week, the Small Business Administration opened outreach centers in Aroma Park, Kankakee, and Bradley. People can apply for loans to cover damage to homes and businesses.