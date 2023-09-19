Armored truck robbed in Chicago Heights store parking lot
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- An armored truck was robbed Tuesday afternoon on the parking lot of a Food 4 Less in Chicago Heights.
The robbery was reported in the parking lot for the store at 1333 Western Ave. in the south suburb.
The FBI confirmed they responded to the robbery, and said no injuries were reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.