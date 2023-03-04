Orland Park Police investigate armed robbery of armored car

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Orland Park Police are investigating after an armed robbery to an armored car.

According to the department, police were in the area of Orland Ale House, at 14225 95th Ave., around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the robbers fled the Orland Park area after taking an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Orland Ale House said its Irish trolley was rerouted to the back parking lot due to the incident, but the it is still open for business.

No further information was immediately available.