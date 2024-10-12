Armed suspect shot by Chicago police officer on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed suspect was shot overnight by a Chicago police officer in Brighton Park.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m., officers were investigating a call of an aggravated assault and a person with a gun inside a business in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

The responding officers encountered the man who displayed a firearm. When officers tried to take it away from him, police say he fired his gun. One officer returned fire, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his condition was stabilized.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the incident.

No officers were hurt but were taken to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officer who fired the shot will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.