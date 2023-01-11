Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed of his belongings at gunpoint while walking in the Loop Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said the victim, 27, was walking outside when unknown suspects approached him, displayed a handgun, and demanded his wallet.
The victim complied and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.
Police were unable to provide a description or the number of suspects involved.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
