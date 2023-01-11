Watch CBS News
Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed of his belongings at gunpoint while walking in the Loop Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the victim, 27, was walking outside when unknown suspects approached him, displayed a handgun, and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police were unable to provide a description or the number of suspects involved.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 8:34 AM

