Employee shot, critically wounded by robbers at jewelry store in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- An employee was shot twice in the robbery of a jewelry store in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Oak Lawn police were called for the robbery at Reichman Jewelers, at 4439 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn police said.

Police said three masked men went into the store, drew their guns, and disarmed the security guard. Afterward, the robbers began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry, police said.

A store employee came out from the rear of the store and confronted the robbers, who shot him twice, police said.

Police did not immediately specify how much merchandise was taken or its value.

One of the robbers was wearing a dark hoodie, another a white T-shirt, police said. A clothing description for the third robber was not available.

The robbers fled west down an alley in a silver four-door sedan, of which police captured a surveillance image.

Oak Lawn Police

Police remained at the scene as of just after 4 p.m., and a large area was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

The store employee who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition. Advocate Christ Medical Center is right across the street from the jewelry store, but it is not clear if the employee was taken there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051, or text tips to (708) 613-8477.