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Armed robbers hit Dunkin' in Chicago's Roseland community

By Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

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Armed robbers held up a Dunkin' in Chicago's Roseland community early Monday morning, police said.

At 5:36 a.m., three men armed with handguns entered a Dunkin' Donuts at 103rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and approached the counter where the cash register was located, police said.

One of the robbers went around the counter and took money from the register, police said.

The robbers then fled the scene in a black sport-utility vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

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