Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

Armed robbers steal purse, phone from woman in front of West Lawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.

The woman asked us to hide her identity.

Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.

The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.

The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.