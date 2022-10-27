Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Armed robbers steal purse, phone from woman in front of West Lawn home
Armed robbers steal purse, phone from woman in front of West Lawn home 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.

The woman asked us to hide her identity.

Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.

The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.

The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 11:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.