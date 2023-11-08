Investigation underway after 4 armed robberies overnight on Chicago's South, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a number of armed robberies on the city's South and West Sides overnight.

Each of the calls was received about 90 minutes apart.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, in each case, victims say they were approached by a group of armed men, around three robbers, demanding whatever they had on them. In one incident, a victim said they were hit twice in the neck but refused EMS attention.

The most recent robbery happened in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street in Little Italy.

Police say they talked to two men, 26 and 29, who said they were also approached by three men with guns. This is the only incident where police acknowledge a possible suspect vehicle -- a silver sedan.

Both calls came about 45 minutes after a robbery about three miles away in the 16000 block of West 35th Street in McKinley Park.

This is where a victim said he was approached and then physically hit by a group of three armed men.

Victims in two other robberies, around 3300 South Ashland Avenue and 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, also reported robberies involving suspects who left the area in a silver sedan.

Area One detectives are investigating.