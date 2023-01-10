Chicago police warn online buyers of armed robbers in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning if you're trying to buy items from an online marketplace.
Police said a group of three men in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood are luring people to a home near 71st and Langley to complete a sale.
Once the victims arrive, they are robbed at gunpoint before the thieves run off. Chicago police said if you need a safe place to buy or sell an item, you can stop by any police district.
