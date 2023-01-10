Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn online buyers of armed robbers in Greater Grand Crossing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police warn online buyers of robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
Police warn online buyers of robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning if you're trying to buy items from an online marketplace.

Police said a group of three men in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood are luring people to a home near 71st and Langley to complete a sale.

Once the victims arrive, they are robbed at gunpoint before the thieves run off. Chicago police said if you need a safe place to buy or sell an item, you can stop by any police district.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.