Chicago police issue alert of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning community members Sunday of recent armed robberies in Englewood.
In each incident, the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black-colored handgun and take the victim's property, according to police.
The offenders would flee the scene on foot, police said.
Incident times and locations:
· 6600 block of South Ashland Street on July 09, 2022, at 8:35 a.m.
· 6500 block of South Marshfield Avenue on July 05, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.
· 1600 block of West 66th Street on July 03, 2022, at 2:50 p.m.
The offenders are described as two African American Males, 15-29 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 03 inches wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, tan shorts, a black ski mask, and black gym shoes armed with a black color handgun.
Police want to remind the public:
· Always be aware of your surroundings
· Report suspicious activity immediately
· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.
