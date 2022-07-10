Chicago police issue alert of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning community members Sunday of recent armed robberies in Englewood.

In each incident, the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black-colored handgun and take the victim's property, according to police.

The offenders would flee the scene on foot, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 6600 block of South Ashland Street on July 09, 2022, at 8:35 a.m.

· 6500 block of South Marshfield Avenue on July 05, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

· 1600 block of West 66th Street on July 03, 2022, at 2:50 p.m.

The offenders are described as two African American Males, 15-29 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 03 inches wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, tan shorts, a black ski mask, and black gym shoes armed with a black color handgun.

Police want to remind the public:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.