Armed robber takes cash, cell phones from Verizon store in Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An armed robber targeted a cell phone store in Lakeview East Wednesday night. 

Police said a man with a gun entered the Verizon store on Clark Street near Wellington Avenue, took cash and filled a bag with cell phones. 

The offender told the store employee to go to the back of the store during the robbery. That employee was not injured. 

No arrests have been made. 

