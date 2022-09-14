Chicago police issue alert of recent armed carjackings in Logan Square, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed carjackings that happened Sunday in the West Town and Logan Square neighborhoods.

In each incident, the victims were approached by a group of unknown males that flashed or pointed firearms at them before taking their vehicles.

Incident time and location:

2500 Block of West North Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 12:10 a.m.

1200 Block of North Washtenaw Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:01 a.m.

1800 Block of North Ridgeway Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 5:59 a.m.

The suspects are described as three Black males wearing dark clothing, between 18-20 years of age, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot 2, inches weighing between 120 to 150 pounds. All three have black hair, and brown eyes and are armed with firearms.

Police are reminding the public:

Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.

Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury

Park in well-lit areas and in areas where there is pedestrian and vehicular traffic

Notify neighbors of this crime pattern. If you see something suspicious, alert the police immediately.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.