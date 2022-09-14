Chicago police issue alert of recent armed carjackings in Logan Square, West Town
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed carjackings that happened Sunday in the West Town and Logan Square neighborhoods.
In each incident, the victims were approached by a group of unknown males that flashed or pointed firearms at them before taking their vehicles.
Incident time and location:
- 2500 Block of West North Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 12:10 a.m.
- 1200 Block of North Washtenaw Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:01 a.m.
- 1800 Block of North Ridgeway Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022, at 5:59 a.m.
The suspects are described as three Black males wearing dark clothing, between 18-20 years of age, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot 2, inches weighing between 120 to 150 pounds. All three have black hair, and brown eyes and are armed with firearms.
Police are reminding the public:
- Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.
- Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury
- Park in well-lit areas and in areas where there is pedestrian and vehicular traffic
- Notify neighbors of this crime pattern. If you see something suspicious, alert the police immediately.
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.