String of armed carjackings in Grand Crossing prompts police alert
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning residents of armed carjackings in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said in the three recent incidents, the victims were approached by the offenders with handguns. The offenders then show a handgun and demand the victim's vehicle and person items including wallets and cell phones.
Here are the incident times and locations:
- 6800 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on January 20, 2022, at 7:38 P.M.
- 6900 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on February 01, 2022, at 10:00 A.M.
- 6700 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on March 05, 2022, at 2:15 A.M.
