Man shot in Arlington Heights, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot in suburban Arlington Heights early Friday morning. 

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a 911 call for a person shot in the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

Officials said the man was shot in the face, and officers conducted life-saving measures on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. 

Video from the scene shows a police investigation in front of a house, possibly focused on a car in a driveway. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

