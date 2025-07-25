Man shot in Arlington Heights, Illinois

A man was shot in suburban Arlington Heights early Friday morning.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a 911 call for a person shot in the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

Officials said the man was shot in the face, and officers conducted life-saving measures on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Video from the scene shows a police investigation in front of a house, possibly focused on a car in a driveway.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.