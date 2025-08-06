Rash of car thefts under investigation in Arlington Heights, police say

Arlington Heights police are investigating a rash of car thefts targeting Hyundais over the last week.

Police said last Tuesday, July 28, a man told police his silver Hyundai was stolen from a paring lot in the 300 block of North Salem Avenue during the overnight hours.

The next night someone stole a blue Hyundai from a parking lot in the 200 block of North Kasper Avenue sometime between 8 p.m. and 2:20 a.m. the next day.

Then, early Wednesday morning, someone stole a black Hyundai from a driveway in the 900 block of East Olive Street.

Over the weekend a man also reported to Arlington Heights police that someone broke into his blue Mazda in the 3400 block of West Payton Place and stole his wallet.

The thefts are under investigation. Arlington Police have not released any further information.