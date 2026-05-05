Arlington Heights school cancels classes after officer loses gun on campus

An Arlington Heights school canceled classes on Monday after a police officer lost his gun on the school campus.

According to Arlington Heights police, the officer removed his gun while using the bathroom at the Forest View Educational Center just before classes ended on Monday.

After class dismissal, the officer realized the weapon was missing.

A search was conducted by police and K-9 officers from Arlington Heights, Palatine, and the Cook County Sheriff's Office. The gun has not been located. Surveillance cameras are being reviewed.

"The Arlington Heights Police Department regrets this unfortunate and embarrassing incident," an official said in a written release.

Police are asking members of the school community with information to call detectives at 847-368-5300.