Ariana Grande addresses break from spotlight at Eternal Sunshine tour Chicago concert

Ariana Grande addressed the announcement she's stepping back from public life during the first of three concerts at Chicago's United Center Monday night.

The three sold-out Chicago shows are the singer's last U.S. shows for her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" before the unexpected break, which was announced Sunday by her publicists.

A spokesperson told People Magazine Grande will "take a step back from visibility" after she completes her concerts in the United Kingdom. The singer has faced intense scrutiny about her health and thin appearance. Her team said her "public-facing work and appearance have led to endless ongoing public scrutiny."

Addressing the audience at the United Center Monday, Grande said she "wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much."

Saying she wanted to clear the air, and reading from a prepared statement because she said she was nervous, she said the decision she made to take a step back "was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I have decided; it's a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

"I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me," she continued, "but I just have to say that could not be more the f** * opposite."

"Nothing has been ruined," she told her fans. "Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

After she finishes her three Chicago concerts, Grande will continue on to London for the final stops on her tour. Along with announcing a general step back from public life, Grande has also pulled out of her role in the 2027 London revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" which will come to the Barbican Centre in 2027.