Arab American Family Services in Worth, Illinois is 1st of its kind rape crisis center

Arab American Family Services in Worth, Illinois, just became a certified rape crisis center, a first for an Arab American organization in this state.

"It's really critical," said Executive Director Itedal Shalabi. "When language is limited, like at hospitals and police stations, our community finds itself lost."

Nareman Taha, the other executive director of the organization, said the certification means staff members can offer safety and support for sexual assault victims in the community.

"It means they've been heard, they've been listened to, they've been… for us it means one more way we can help the community," she said.

But it's not just about language; it's also about culture.

"These are some ideas from back in the days about a woman's purpose, or a girl's purpose in life," said advocate Dema Zubi, showing posters in Arabic around the center. "We have it because we want women to see this thought and think, 'I don't' want to be like this.'"

Advocating for sexual assault victims is just one of the services staff members offer. Shalabi said it's about building bridges in the community, and there's always a new bridge to be built.

"We haven't even touched the tip of the iceberg," she said.

The organization plans to add more services and programs as they continue to grow.