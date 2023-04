CBS 2 partners with the United Way for April Food Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is a massive operation meant to help families struggling with food insecurity.

Thursday is April Food Day and CBS 2 is proud to partner with the United Way to help. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra is on a trolley traveling to pick up food with volunteers and making a stop at Nazareth Academy.

