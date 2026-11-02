Applications open for all seeking heating assistance from State of Illinois

With winter heating bills about to climb, more Illinois families can now apply for help to pay them.

Over the weekend, the State of Illinois expanded the number of applications it is accepting for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The maximum 30-day gross income for a family to qualify is $3,990 for one person, $5,410 for household of two, $6,830 for a family of three, $8,250 for a family of four, $9,670 for a family of five, and $11,090 for a family of six.

Illinois has set aside $240 million for the program. Last year, more than 360,000 households received help, averaging $676 each.

Priority applications were accepted beginning Oct. 1, from older adults, people with disabilities, families with children 5 or under, and households disconnected from their utilities, with a disconnection notice, or with less than 25% left in a propane tank.

Applications were accepted more broadly beginning this past Sunday.

Those wishing to find out if they qualify should contact their utility company.